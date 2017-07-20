HHS cross country program to hold distance camp July 31-Aug. 4

The Highland High School, led by Doug Bradley and Bob Vance, will hold the “Building Better Bulldogs Distance Camp” for students in grades 6-8 from July 31-Aug. 4 at HHS’ Bulldog Stadium. The camp will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. daily.
The camp will feature distance training, run preparation to prevent injury, race strategy, motivational talks, team building, core building, diet and nutrition and camp t-shirt.
Early registration cost is $50 and the deadline for early sign-up is July 24. For those that miss the early registration, the cost is $60.
The camp benefits the HHS boys and girls cross country and track and field programs at HHS.
The camp staffers are Bradley, who is the head cross country and girls track and field coach, and Vance, who is the head boys track and field coach and the assistant cross country coach.
The website to register at is http://tinyurl.com/ycnwbnpy.
Comments