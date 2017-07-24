Highland Splash captures third conference crown in a row

Four days after being edged out by the O’Fallon Breakers to have its second straight undefeated regular season spoiled, the Highland Splash rebounded in the best possible.
Highland overtook the Breakers and everybody else to capture the 10-team Midwest Swim Conference championship for the third year in a row Saturday at McKendree University’s Metro Rec Plex indoor pool in O’Fallon.
“We knew we had it in us all season,” said Highland Splash co-coach Alex Rinderer, who shares the head coaching duties with Ryan Poss and they are assisted by Ben Thomae and Madi Walter. “The coaches prepared all the swimmers throughout the season on simple things that would matter in a close race. When it came down to it, those little things like kicking off the wall, streamlining, and setting a good tempo helped us win. It helps when we have motivated kids that don’t want to lose.
“When O’Fallon beat us on our home turf on Tuesday, we knew there was no way they could do it again on Saturday. O’Fallon is also well coached and they deserved to win just as much as us, especially since it’s their home turf.”
Highland racked up a final winning team score of 2,300 points, which bested runner-up O’Fallon’s (2,223.50) by 76.50 points.
St. Clair Country Club finished in a distant third at 1,441.
The other seven teams in the conference finished even further back in the Splash’s wake as follows: Dorchester Dolphins (957.50), Freeburg Waves (954.50), Dupo Hilltoppers (895), Kings Point Stingrays (605), Scott Air Force Base Sharks (602), Westhaven Waves (537.50) and Trenton Torpedoes (500).
Rinderer said the Splash swimmers were able to swim in the new Rec Plex pool a couple of times before the conference meet and they loved the feel of the pool, so they went in having positive attitudes and it kept them motivated.
“With the temperature as hot as it was on Saturday, the regular conference pool would have been so hot,” she said. “It was a great year to have the meet indoors, especially with all the records that were broken. We are going to need a new yard record board.
“Every swimmer dropped time that day in all events. I was so proud of every single swimmer. They were all proud of themselves as well.”
High Points Champion
Ben Walter, 14, was the only Splash team member to be crowned the individual high points champion. He conquered the boys 13-14 age group with 57 total points to edge out St. Clair’s Grant Mussemann (56) by a single point. Walter touched the wall first as well as shattered Splash team records in each of the boys 13-14 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.45) and 100-yard individual medley (59.74). He also set a new Highland record while finishing second in the boys 13-14 100-yard backstroke (1:00.23).
Records smashed
Overall, Splash swimmers shattered 24 team records:
▪ Ben Thomae, 18, in the boys 15-18 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.83), 100-yard individual medley (55.95) and 50-yard butterfly (24.70)
▪ Alyssa Freimann, 17, in the girls 15-18 100-yard freeestyle (57.08) and 50-yard butterfly (28.24);
▪ Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 18, in the boys 15-18 100-yard freestyle (49.39);
▪ Jonny Olson, 17, boys 15-18 100-yard backstroke (56.70);
▪ Ben Walter, 14, in the boys 13-14 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.45), 100-yard individual medley (59.74) and 100-yard backstroke (1:00.23);
▪ Taryn Stephens, 13, in the girls 13-14 50-yard butterfly (28.54);
▪ Sophia Nonn, 10, in the girls 9-10 9-10 25-yard backstroke (16.33) and 25-yard butterfly (15.28);
▪ Tucker Stephens, 9, in the boys 25-yard breaststroke (17.44);
▪ Abby Chalfant, 10, in the girls 9-10 25-yard breaststroke (18.12);
▪ Kallie Hubbard, 7, in the girls 8 and under 25-yard breaststroke (20.16);
▪ boys 15-18 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gunnar Kohlbrecher (18), Ben Thomae (18), Dylan Galbiati (18), Jonny Olson (17), 1:30.52;
▪ girls 15-18 200-yard team of Tess Korte (15), Nora Thiems (15), Alyssa Freimann, 17), Addison Rinderer (17), 1:49.68);
▪ boys 13-18 200-yard medley relay team of Ben Walter (14, Backstroke), Ben Thomae (18, Breaststroke), Gunnar Kohlbrecher (18, Butterfly), John Nyquist, 13, Freestyle), 1:45.14;
▪ girls 13-18 200-yard medley relay team of Olivia Conrad, 13, Backstroke), Taryn Stephens (13, Breaststroke), Alyssa Freimann, 17, Butterfly), Tess Korte (15, Freestyle), 2:01.88;
▪ boys 13-14 200-yard freestyle relay team of John Nyquist (13), Jude Henke (13, Breaststroke), Galen Kohlbrecher (13, Butterfly), Ben Walter (14, Freestyle), 1:44.09);
▪ girls 13-14 200 freestyle relay team of Francie Hemann (14, Backstroke), Abby Imming (14, Breaststroke), Taryn Stephens (13, Butterfly), Madeleine Schmidt (13, Freestyle), 1:50.48;
▪ girls 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zoe Thiems (12), Ava Michael (12), Ella Drysdale (11), Rylee Sitton (12), 1:57.65
▪ 12 and Under 100-yard medley relay team of Sophia Nonn (10, Backstroke), Anna Henke (10, Breaststroke), Rylee Sitton (12, Butterfly), Ava Michael (12, Freestyle), 1:04.57);
Other High Points Scorers
Highland also had 13 others who placed in the top five in high points, and those swimmers and their placements were as follows:
▪ Sophia Nonn, second place in the girls 9-10 girls division with 56 points after placing first in the 25-yard backstroke (16.33), first in the 25-yard buttefly (15.28), and third in the 25-yard freestyle (14.68);
▪ Ben Thomae, third place in 15-18 boys with 52 points after placing first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.83), third in the 100-yard individual medley (55.95), and third in the 50-yard butterfly (24.70);
▪ Rylee Sitton, third place in 11-12 girls with 50 points after placing second in the 50-yard breaststroke (36.92), second in the 100-yard individual medley (1:14.19), and second in the 50-yard backstroke (33.32);
▪ Taryn Stephens, tied for third place in 13-14 girls with 48 points after placing second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.45), second in the 50-yard butterfly (28.54), and fifth in the 100-yard individual medley (1:08.16);
▪ Tucker Stephens, third place in the 9-10 boys with 53 points after placing first in the 25-yard breaststroke (17.44), second in the 100-yard individual medley (1:17.94), and third in the 25-yard butterfly (15.69);
▪ Anna Henke, third place in 9-10 girls with 51.50 points after placing in a tie for first in the 25-yard freestyle (14.51), second in the 100-yard individual medley (1:19.61), and third in the 25-yard breaststroke (18.19);
▪ Kallie Hubbard, third place in 8-and-under girls with 52 points after placing first in the 25-yard breaststroke (20.16), third in the 25-yard freestyle (16.17), and third in the 25-yard butterfly (18.67);
▪ Dylan Galbiati, fourth place in the boys 15-18 division with 45.50 points after placing third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.88), fourth in the 100-yard individual medley (56.90), and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (56.86);
▪ Sean McGinley, fourth place in 9-10 boys with 52 points after placing first in the 25-yard backstroke (16.30), third in the 25-yard freestyle (14.09), and third in the 25-yard breaststroke (20.11);
▪ Ellie Sitton, fourth place in 9-10 girls with 50.50 points after placing in a tie for first in the 25-yard freestyle (14.51), and third in the 25-yard backstroke (17.05);
▪ Natalie Chalfant, fourth place in 8-and-under girls with 47 points after placing second in the 25-yard backstroke (20.90), fourth in the 25-yard freestyle (17.15), and fourth in the 25-yard buttefly (19.40);
▪ Patrick McGinley, fifth place in 11-12 boys with 45 points after placing third in the 50-yard freestyle (30.25), third in the 50-yard butterfly (32.84), and sixth in the 50-yard backstroke (36.39);
▪ Olivia Abraham, fifth place in the 8-and-under girls with 42 points after placing third in the 25-yard breaststroke (21.86), fifth in the 25-yard butterfly (20.76) and seventh in the 25-yard backstroke (21.73).
Splash swimmers reflect
Alyssa Freimann, who finished fourth in the girls 15-18 100-yard freestyle (57.08) and tied for fourth in the 50-yard butterfly (28.24) while also finishing eighth in the 100-yard individual medley (1:07.40), said the team camaraderie made the conference meet a lot of fun and a very rewarding experience this year.
“It was a completely different atmosphere because of the indoor setting, but we were all still very excited and ready to compete,” she said. “It definitely showed in the individual times of our swimmers; most swam their best times and moved up places. The most exciting moments for me were getting to cheer on my teammates and seeing everyone return the favor. At the end of the meet, during the final 15-18 relays, every one of our teammates was crowding the pool deck and showing off Highland’s team spirit.
“You can say it’s an individual sport but we would be nothing if we didn’t work as a team.”
Dylan Galbiati, who is an 18-year McKendree University swimming recruit, said facing O”Fallon last Tuesday in our final duel meet was a very humbling experience due to the fact that we had lost to them by 11 points and going into the conference meet was very nerve-wracking.
“I knew it was going to be a close meet because a mere 140 points separated us from them if everything went accordingly,” he said. “I could tell the meet was going to be close from the beginning because our swimmers and O’Fallon’s were advancing in place with every race. In the end, we were able to hold them off and win the championship meet.
“As for swimming for McKendree in the fall, I am very ecstatic. I am so blessed to have obtained the opportunity to further my education while pursuing my swimming career.”
Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 18, said Saturday was a big day for the Highland Splash and a great way to end his swimming career for the team.
“Another championship in the books — third year in a row,” Kohlbrecher said. “It was also my last swim meet that I swam as a youth. Hard to believe 10 years have flown by so quickly. Throughout the years, I have made so many friends, created so many memories, and swam my heart out and I don’t regret any of it. Even though I am sad to leave the pool, I can’t wait for Benedictine College in four weeks.”
Following are the results of all of the point scorers for the Splash in their conference-clinching victory Saturday, July 22 at the McKendree’s Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon:
1. Highland Splash 2,300, 2. O’Fallon Breakers 2,223.50, 3. St. Clair Country Club 1,441, 4. Dorchester Dolphins 957.50, 5. Freeburg Waves 954.50, 6. Dupo Hilltoppers 895, 7. Kings Point Stingray 605, 8. Scott Air Force Base Sharks 602, 9. Westhaven Waves 537.50, 10. Trenton Torpedoes 500
July 22 at Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon
Following are the complete results of the Highland Splash’s individual point scorers and relay teams.
(Events at this meet were competed in yards. Each team can have four swimmers compete in each event, so each event can have a maximum of 40 competing swimmers. There are 16 total placers who earn points in each individual event.)
Medley Relays
(Listed first is the team’s placement in the relay event. That is followed by each swimmer’s name with their age and stroke listed in parenthesis and the team’s time at the end.)
▪ Girls 12 and Under 100 — 1. Sophia Nonn (10, Backstroke), Anna Henke (10, Breaststroke), Rylee Sitton (12, Butterfly), Ava Michael (12, Freestyle), 1:04.57.
▪ Boys 12 and Under 100 — 2. Sean McGinley (9, Backstroke), Tucker Stephens (9, Breaststroke), Masyn Smith (11, Butterfly), Patrick McGinley (12, Freestyle), 1:04.35.
▪ Girls 13-18 200 — 5. Olivia Conrad, 13, Backstroke), Taryn Stephens (13, Breaststroke), Alyssa Freimann, 17, Butterfly), Tess Korte (15, Freestyle), 2:01.88.
▪ Boys 13-18 200 — 1. Ben Walter (14, Backstroke), Ben Thomae (18, Breaststroke), Gunnar Kohlbrecher (18, Butterfly), John Nyquist, 13, Freestyle), 1:45.14.
Freestyle
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 3. Kallie Hubbard, 16.17; 4. Natalie Chalfant, 17.15; 8. Scout Jackson, 18.55; 9 .Mady Roach, 18.75.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 11. Eddie Foppe, 20.40; 14. Kane Stopka, 20.64; 15. Everett Thompson, 20.74.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1 (Tie). Anna Henke and Ellie Sitton, 14.51; 3. Sophia Nonn, 14.68; 6. Ella Manier, 15.30.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 3. Sean McGinley, 14.09; 8. Ethan Henke, 15.70; 12. Hugh Davis, 16.66; 13. Mason Morris, 16.67.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 3. Ava Michael, 29.74; 4. Ella Drysdale, 30.05; 11. Jackie Barkus, 31.19; 13. Caroline Foppe, 31.21.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 3. Patrick McGinley, 30.25; 11. Ryan Tolbert, 32.68.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 8. Madeleine Schmidt, 59.48; 11. Abbi Imming, 1:02.07; 12. Francie Hemann, 1:03.56; 15. Olivia Conrad, 1:05.26.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 5. John Nyquist, 58.56; 8. Jude Henke, 58.79; 10. Galen Kohlbrecher, 59.97; 13. Tom Nyquist, 1:01.23.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 4. Alyssa Freimann, 57.08; 14. Tess Korte, 1:01.87.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 2. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 49.39; 4. Jonny Olson, 50.73; 13. Ethan Drysdale, 55.79.
Breaststroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 1. Kallie Hubbard, 20.16; 3. Olivia Abraham, 21.86; 5. Skyler Holthaus, 24.80.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 11. Eddie Foppe, 27.68.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 2. Abby Chalfant, 18.12; 3. Anna Henke, 18.19; 4. Lia Kampwerth, 19.36; 8. Elise Thompson, 21.26.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Tucker Stephens, 17.44; 3. Sean McGinley, 20.11; 11. Taylor Davis, 22.32; 15. Hugh Davis, 23.67.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 2. Rylee Sitton, 36.92; 6. Zoe Thiems, 40.14; 15. Ava Michael, 42.44.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 5. Masyn Smith, 41.54; 8. Cam Runge, 42.01; 11. Thomas Miller, 43.87; 16. Hemann, 46.23.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 2. Taryn Stephens, 1:14.45; 10. KJ Freimann, 1:25.21.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 1:06.45; 6. Javier De La Cruz, 1:18.09; 7. Jude Henke, 1:19.01; 12. Galen Kohlbrecher, 1:23.11.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 8. Nora Thiems, 1:16.40; 14. Macie Sparks,1:22.88; 15. Tess Korte, 1:23.23.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 1. Ben Thomae, 1:00.83; 3. Dylan Galbiati, 1:03.88; 5. Trey Stephen, 1:04.23; 14. Tom Nyquist, 1:20.50.
Individual Medley
▪ Girls 9-10 100 — 2. Anna Henke, 1:19.61; 5. Lia Kampwerth, 1:28.04; 6. Abby Chalfant, 1:28.26; 13. Elise Thompson, 1:35.68.
▪ Boys 9-10 100 — 2. Tucker Stephens, 1:17.94; 7. Ethan Henke, 1:32.81; 9. Taylor Davis, 1:37.99.
▪ Girls 11-12 100 — 2. Rylee Sitton, 1:14.19; 5. Zoe Thiems, 1:16.89; 7. Caroline Foppe, 1:18.08.
▪ Boys 11-12 100 — 2. Cam Runge, 1:15.94; 3. Masyn Smith, 1:18.57; 9. Thomas Miller, 1:25.87; 13. Aiden Conrad, 1:27.16.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 5. Taryn Stephens, 1:08.16; 8. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:10.12; 14. Francie Hemann, 1:16.01. 15. KJ Freimann, 1:16.03.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 1. Ben Walter, 59.74; 5. Collin Kirksey, 1:08.22; 8. Jude Henke, 1:10.90; 11. Javier De La Cruz, 1:11.80.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 18. Alyssa Freimann, 1:07.40; 13. Nora Thiems, 1:10.07.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 3. Ben Thomae, 55.95; 4. Dylan Galbiati, 56.90; 6. Trey Stephens, 57.08; 15. Ethan Drysdale, 1:05.87.
Backstroke
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 2. Natalie Chalfant, 20.90; 7. Olivia Abraham, 21.73; 8. Scout Jackson, 21.78.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 16. Corbin Delamore, 26.79.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Sophia Nonn, 16.33; 3. Ellie Sitton, 17.05; 7. Anna Cramer, 18.58; 11. Lia Kampwerth, 20.34.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 1. Sean McGinley, 16.30; 7. Hugh Davis, 19.53; 8. Hayden Holthaus, 20.43; 13. James Hemann, 20.79.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 — 2. Rylee Sitton, 33.32; 4. Ella Drysdale, 35.00; 6. Ava Michael, 36.15; 7. Jackie Barkus, 36.24.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 — 4. Cam Runge, 34.46; 6. Patrick McGinley, 36.39; 12. Ryan Tolbert, 41.44; 13. Aiden Conrad, 42.10.
▪ Girls 13-14 100 — 6. Madeleine Schmidt, 1:10.55; 9. Abbi Imming, 1;13.24; 10. Olivia Conrad, 1:13.40; 12. Bella Roberts, 1:14.27.
▪ Boys 13-14 100 — 2. Ben Walter, 1:00.23; 5. Tom Nyquist, 1:08.73; 6. Collin Kirksey, 1:09.72; 7. John Nyquist, 1:11.91.
▪ Girls 15-18 100 — 14. Madi Walter, 1:14.58; 16. Macie Sparks, 1:16.21.
▪ Boys 15-18 100 — 3. Jonny Olson, 56.70; 4. Dylan Galbiati, 56.86; 8. GunnarKohlbrecher, 1:01.18; 10. Ethan Drysdale, 1:03.45.
Butterfly
▪ Girls 8 and Under 25 — 3. Kallie Hubbard, 18.67; 4. Natalie Chalfant, 19.40; 5. Olivia Abraham, 20.76; 11. Mady Roach, 23.43.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 25 — 17. Eddie Foppe, 28.83.
▪ Girls 9-10 25 — 1. Sophia Nonn, 15.28; 3. Ellie Sitton, 16.59; 8. Abby Chalfant, 17.13; 11. Anna Cramer, 17.59.
▪ Boys 9-10 25 — 3. Tucker Stephens, 15.69; 8. Ethan Henke, 18.47; 15. James Hemann, 20.96.
▪ Girls 11-12 50 —5. Zoe Thiems, 33.73; 9. Caroline Foppe, 34.93; 10. Jackie Barkus, 35.30; 11. Ella Drysdale, 35.63.
▪ Boys 11-12 50 —3. Patrick McGinley, 32.84; 5. Masyn Smith, 33.67; 7. Isaac Luitjohan, 35.74; 9. Ryan Tolbert, 38.41.
▪ Girls 13-14 50 — 2. Taryn Stephens, 28.54; 7. Francie Hemann, 31.56; 11. Abbi Imming, 32.16; 12. Olivia Conrad, 32.75.
▪ Boys 13-14 50 —3. Collin Kirksey, 28.58; 7. Javier De La Cruz, 31.71; 9. John Nyquist, 32.57; 14. Drew Tolbert, 33.96.
▪ Girls 15-18 50 — 4. Alyssa Freimann, 28.24; 11. Tess Korte, 30.19; 13. Nora Thiems, 30.45.
▪ Boys 15-18 50 — 3. Ben Thomae, 24.70; 4. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, 25.44; 5. Trey Stephens, 25.53; 6. Jonny Olson, 25.78.
Freestyle Relays
▪ Girls 8 and Under 100 — 1. Scout Jackson, Olivia Abraham, Kallie Hubbard, Natalie Chalfant, 1:14.08.
▪ Boys 8 and Under 100 — 5. Eddie Foppe, Everett Thompson, Kane Stopka, Trey Kronk, 1:24.93.
▪ Girls 9-10 100 — 1. Ella Manier, Anna Henke, Sophia Nonn, Ellie Sitton, 1:01.28.
▪ Boys 9-10 100 — 2. Tucker Stephens, Sean McGinley, Taylor Davis, Ethan Henke, 1:03.01.
▪ Girls 11-12 200 — 1. Zoe Thiems, Ava Michael, Ella Drysdale, Rylee Sitton, 1:57.65.
▪ Boys 11-12 200 — 2. Isaac Luitjohan, Cam Runge, Masyn Smith, Patrick McGinley, 2:02.32.
▪ Girls 13-14 200 — 2. Francie Hemann, Abbi Imming, Taryn Stephens, Madeleine Schmidt, 1:50.48.
▪ Boys 13-14 200 —1. John Nyquist, Jude Henke, Galen Kohlbrecher, Ben Walter, 1:44.09.
▪ Girls 15-18 200 — 3. Tess Korte, Nora Thiems, Alyssa Freimann, Addison Rinderer, 1:49.68.
▪ Boys 15-18 200 — 1. Gunnar Kohlbrecher, Ben Thomae, Dylan Galbiati, Jonny Olson, 1:30.52.
Comments