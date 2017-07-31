16U Black Widows crowned USA North National champions

The 16U Black Widows 2000 select softball team poses with their plaques and trophy after being crowned champions of the USA Fast Pitch Girls’ A 16-Under Northern Nationals Sunday in Rochester, Minn. after beating the Minnesota Xtreme Elite twice, 5-1 and 5-3 in the finals. The Black Widows, who went 9-2 overall in the tournament, consist of, front row from left to right, Anna Burke and Sidney Harnetiaux; second row, Brooke Webber, Morgan Tanksley, Lauren Tripp, Bailey Morrow, Kourtney Zobrist, Kirsten Plocher, Ginger Huskey, Mackenzie Owens and Maria Smith.; back row, coaches Brian Mueller, Larry Strope, Kevin Worster and Darren Zobrist. Courtesy photo