Post 439 Junior Legion goes 2-2 at state tournament

The Highland Junior Legion Post 439 baseball team went 2-2 at the American Legion Junior State Tournament in Salem last weekend to finish its season with a 21-19 record. Post 439 consisted of, front row from left to right, Luke Landmann, Michael Barth, Tristan Buss, Coach Derek Reckmann, Griffin Frahm, T.J. Zobrist, Alec Kustermann; back row, Ryan Hacke, Paxton Delaurent, Dylan Knebel, Blake Wellen, Colten Knebel, Ross Spies and Jonathan Dickman.