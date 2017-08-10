Loads of experience leads to high expectations for HHS boys

The Highland High School boys golf team consists of, front row from left to right, Dylan Bargetzi, John Johnson, Landyn Oestringer, Cameron Donahue, Brylee Portell, Connor Miller, Connor Reinarman, Evan Sutton, Reid Koishor; back row, Griffin Frahm, Tyler Howard, Ethan Fenton, Zackery Korte, Brandon Munie, Ben Brauns, Stephen Schniers, Connor Pinsker and Jake Brauns. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com