HHS boys hope to pick up the pace this season

The Highland High School boys cross country team consists of, first row from left to right, CJ Voyles, Easton Rosen, Caden Fears; second row, Caleb Machuca, Brylee Portell, Nick Hanratty, Gabe Sherrill; third row, Nick Schaible, Seth Schwappach, Gavin Ware. Not pictured is Quentin Miller. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com