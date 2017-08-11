Coach Bradley hopes better summer leads to better season

The Highland High School girls cross country team consists of, first row from left to right, Grace Meyer, Julia Loeh, Jessica Borrow; second row, Lily Becker, Lexy Gilliam, Sam Hengehold; third row, Kate Marti, Sarah Kampwerth, Mackenzie Nigh; fourth row, Hanna Rose, Breann Wernle, Brittany Nigh. Not pictured are Keely Rittenhouse and Paige Schaible. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com