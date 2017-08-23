Bulldogs shoot lights out to win road quad match

The Highland High School boys golf team shot a lights out team score of 152 to easily win a quadrangular match Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the par-35 Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.
All four of the Bulldogs’ scorers turned in nine-hole rounds under 40 and all six in Highland’s lineup recorded scores of 41 or less.
HHS’ 152 bested runner-up and Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad’s team score of 163 by 11 strokes. Host Granite City finished third with a 166 and fellow MVC foe Civic Memorial rounded out the quad match in a distant fourth place with a 189.
Highland senior Ben Brauns was the match medalist after firing a sterling round of 1-over-par 36.
Also for the Bulldogs, junior Dylan Bargetzi carded a 38 and seniors Brandon Munie and Connor Pinsker rounded out Highland’s team score with matching rounds of 39.
Also competing but not counting toward the Bulldogs’ team score were freshman Evan Sutton (40) and senior Stephen Schniers (41).
Triad was led by Cameron Lambert’s 4-over-par 39.
Granite City’s low scorer was Drew Wielgus with a 40 and Civic Memorial’s best was a 42 shot by Michael Dixon.
“The team played very well,” Highland coach Brent James said. “The course was wet, we played it down and the rough was unforgiving at times, and the wind was a factor as well. We shot a 152 with only one birdie as a team. The players really just grinded it out. We had a lot of up and downs. After our putting woes last week, it was nice to see the flatstick save us. I went in thinking a score in the upper 150s would be pretty good based on the playing conditions, and the team exceeded my expectations.”
Comments