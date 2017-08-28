Highland Jr. Shooting Club to hold safety class

Attention, parents. Do you want your youngsters to know safe firearms handling? Do you want them to be safe when their curiosity gets the better of them and they see a friend’s gun or find one?
The Highland Jr. Shooting Club can and will help with that. The club is looking for youngsters who would like to be a possible future Olympian. For youngsters to be able to accomplish that, they will have to be between 11 and 18 and have the desire to try something new and challenging.
The Highland Jr. Shooting Club will hold a two-day safety class — not a hunter safety class — Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again on the following Tuesday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Highland Pistol and Rifle Club, located at 13312 Bellm Road in Highland.
The class will show the aspects of Olympic Shooting and participants will get to try to mimic those Olympian shooters by getting to using the same style of equipment and the type of air rifles and air pistols. The Highland Jr. Shooting Club wants youngsters 11 to 18 with a desire learn to shoot and participate in a sport that will teach discipline and safety.
After completion of the safety class, all participants will be invited to join the Highland Jr. Shooting Club. There is a onetime fee of $10 for the safety class. That fee pays for the books that are used in the class. All equipment and air rifles/air pistols are furnished by the Highland Jr. Shooting Club.
If a youngster wants to continue to participate and become a member of the Highland Jr. Shooting Club, a parent will be required to join the Highland Pistol and Rifle Club, which provides the club with a safe, heated range to use.
The Highland Jr. Shooting Club does not discriminate and accepts all youth boys and girls and those with minor handicaps, including wheelchair-bound, as long as they are able to sit up and have enough upper body strength hold up an air rifle or air pistol.
A parent meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 23 for those interested. At least one parent should plan on attending the meeting. Parents are welcome to attend the entire session.
The Highland Jr. Shooting Club practices are every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting Oct. 3 and ending March 13. The club hosts two national junior sectional air rifle tournaments each year in January and February, which give national exposure to the club’s shooters, and in the past, have led to college scholarships. The tournaments also let the youngsters know how they are doing in their age group. There are tournament fees associated with competing in these tournaments.
For more information, contact Harry Volberg via phone at 618-669-2697 or via email at hvolberg@frontiernet.net for further information.
