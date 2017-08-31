Lady Bulldogs dominate two matches at Highland Country Club

Highland senior Gabi Berolatti chips up the hill and onto the green of the third hole during her round at Highland Country Club on Monday, Aug. 28. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Berolatti carded a personal-best round of 4-over-par 40 at the HCC to win match medalist honors and help lead the Lady Bulldogs to a win in a triangular match. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com