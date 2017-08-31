Bulldogs win three matches, run perfect record to 9-0

The Highland High School boys golf team won all three matches to run its unbeaten head-to-head record to 9-0.
First on Monday, Aug. 28, Highland traveled to the Acorns Golf Course in Waterloo and shot a 164 to best host Waterloo (167) by three strokes and Mascoutah (206) by 42 shots.
Next on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Bulldogs traveled to Legacy Golf Course in Granite City and posted another 164, this time to beat Triad (172) and Granite City (184).
Finally on Thursday, Highland played at its home course at Highland Country Club and turned in an outstanding team score of 154 to defeat O’Fallon (166) and Triad (181).
The Bulldogs are now off until Friday, Sept. 8 when they will travel to compete at the Carbondale Invitational.
Highland 154, O'Fallon 166, Triad 181
Senior left-handers Ben Brauns and Connor Pinsker turned in matching rounds of 1-over-par 37 to share medalist honors at their home course and lead the Bulldogs to a perfect 9-0 record. For Brauns, it was perfect week in which he won or shared medalist honors in all three of Highland’s matches.
“I’m very happy with the way the boys played,” Highland coach Brent James said. “Ben Brauns has medaled in all four of our nine-hole matches. Connor Pinsker shot a personal best. His putting was very strong and that was an area of concern two weeks ago.”
Also posting scores for Highland’s winning team total of 154 were freshman Evan Sutton with a 39 and senior Brandon Munie with a 41.
O’Fallon was led by Logan Lowery’s 38 while Triad was led by Cameron Lambert’s 44.
Highland 164, Triad 172, Granite City 184
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Highland picked up two wins on the par-36 front nine holes at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.
Brauns was the outright medalist, this time with a 2-over-par 38.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were freshman Jake Brauns (41), Munie (42) and Pinsker (43).
“I was really excited to see Jake Brauns step up in his first varsity match to score for us,” James said.
Triad was once again led by Lambert, this time with a 40. Granite City was led by Bennett Smallie with a 44.
Highland 164, Waterloo 167, Mascoutah 206
On Monday, Aug. 28 at the Acorns Golf Course in Waterloo, there was heavy rain right before the match, which made for tough playing conditions.
But that did not stop Highland posting a 164 to edget out the host Waterloo for the team title.
This time, Brauns and Sutton shared medalist honors with Waterloo’s Tommy Carr as all three shot matching rounds of 40.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Munie (41) and junior Dylan Bargetzi (43).
Comments