Bulldogs light up Lancers, 63-33, to go 2-0

1:08 How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? Pause

4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

1:41 Wesclin kicker Kaylee Thaler

1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant

0:17 Fire departments battle house fire in Cahokia

2:20 Donations for Hurricane Harvey relief

1:21 If you donate blood, you can save three lives

0:22 New Baden, IL, gathers relief for Houston floods

1:04 What you need to know about the future Fairview Heights rec center