Lady Bulldogs swing to 4-2 first week of season

The Highland, IL High School girls tennis team had a good first week of the season after compiling a 4-2 record in head-to-head matches.
First on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Lady Bulldogs blanked visiting Hillsboro 9-0. Twenty four hours later, the season-opening win was followed by an 1-8 loss to visiting O’Fallon.
Then on Friday and Saturday, Highland went 3-1 at the Heather Bradshaw Invitational, which was hosted by Edwardsville High School last weekend.
Highland 9, Hillsboro 0
The Bulldogs did not drop a set en route to sweeping all six of the singles matches.
“I thought we had a really solid performance by our varsity for our first match,” said Highland coach Matt Pellock. “A really would good sign for the first match was that we focused well and kept our shots in play.
Highland senior Kirsten Plocher set the tone as the No. 1 singles player as she came within a single game of double-bageling Hillsboro’s Macey Eddington, 6-1, 6-0.
Sophomore Taylor Fleming thumped Kyra Huber 6-4, 6-1.
“Taylor played a very consistent player, and she did well to hit with her opponent and then finish off points when she could at the net,” Pellock said.
Also posting wins for the Bulldogs in singles were sophomore Kate Feldmann, who surrendered just one game in dispatching of Maggie Huber, 6-0, 6-1; senior Arianna Kampwerth, who disposed of Annie Mattson 6-3, 6-2; senior Mia Walters, who double-bageled Grace Anderson 6-0, 6-0; and sophomore Ashley Basden, who swatted Sheridan Schreiber 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, the top team of Plocher and Feldmann doubled up Eddington and Mattson. At the No. 2 spot, Fleming and Basden crushed Maggie Huber 6-2. And in the third position, Walters and Kampwerth defeated Kyra Huber and Schreiber 8-4.
O’Fallon 8, Highland 1
Walters scored the Bulldogs’ lone victory at the fifth singles slot after besting Zoie Howard 6-4, 6-3.
Every other Highland player fell in defeat in straight sets.
“I definitely thought we competed well,” Plocher said. “O’Fallon has a strong top four players, and Mia (Walters) and Ashley (Basden) had some better matchups at 5 and 6 singles. Mia won at 5, and did some great work at lengthening rallies that resulted in overhitting from O’Fallon. She hustled consistently to get extra shots back in play and that paid off for her. Ashley had a tall opponent and made it tough to get the ball by her when she came forward in the point.”
Heather Bradshaw invite
Highland finished in ninth place in the middle bracket of the tournament hosted by Edwardsville. New Trier beat the Bulldogs 4-1, but Highland bounced back to score a 5-0 win over Effingham, a 3-2 victory over Mascoutah and a 4-1 triumph over Belleville East.
“With the tough first round match, ninth was really the best result we could hope for,” Pellock said. “Not a big deal where you finish in this, since we get the opportunity to play four teams no matter what, and we played well against all our teams.”
New Trier 4, Highland 1
In a tough first-round match for the Bulldogs, the two teams split the two singles matches, with Plocher overwhelming her opponent 6-2, 6-1 and Feldmann falling in defeat in straight sets.
New Trier swept all three doubles matches, with Kampwerth and Walters putting up the toughest battle after taking the match the full distance of three sets before finally bowing, 5-7, 6-4, 6-10.
“It was a tough first round match,” Pellock said. “This was the third team from New Trier, with their other two teams in the top-16 section of the tournament. New Trier would end up as the eventual champion in our bracket. I thought we played some good tennis against them and had some chances at 1 and 2 doubles that could have flipped the result. (Plocher) had another solid singles performance. (Feldmann) had to played a very skilled player, and it took close to perfect tennis from (Feldmann) to win points.”
Highland 5, Effingham 0
The Bulldogs swept both singles matches and all three doubles matches, and did so in straight sets.
In singles, Kampwerth defeated her foe 6-2, 7-5 while senior Destany Morland swung by her challenger, 6-4, 7-5.
“Arianna (Kampwerth) had a nice win at 1 singles against a player with some very good ability,” Pellock said. “Arianna played smart and took advantage of some missed shots by Effingham late in the sets that got us the win. Destany (Morland) played a long two-setter as well. She gets to a lot of shots and can control her swings well on the run.”
Winning in doubles action were Plocher and Fleming (6-2, 6-4), Walters and Feldmann (6-1, 6-1), and Basden and sophomore Madison Clarke (6-1, 6-0).
“Doubles was really strong,” Pellock said. “Plocher and Fleming had a run in the first set that was about as good of doubles as I have seen. And our two and three doubles were very much the more experienced team and had some very quick games.”
Highland 3, Mascoutah 2
Mascoutah won both of the singles matches, with Fleming and Kampwerth suffering the defeats for HHS.
“I thought we had good tennis from both singles and the doubles,” Pellock said. . The singles players from Mascoutah were very impressive, and Taylor (Fleming) and Arianna (Kampwerth) had few opportunities to go after shots. Taylor played points well and has so many elements to her game that will help her as she continues to play more.”
The Bulldogs bounced back to take all three of the doubles matches.
At No. 1 doubles, Plocher and Feldmann gave up just game in a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory, while Walters and Basden dominated to the tune of 6-1, 6-1.
Mascoutah defaulted in the third doubles match.
“(Plocher) and (Feldmann) played a superb two sets of doubles,” Pellock said. “Extremely clean hitting with few errors, and it was fun to watch them fly through that match. Mascoutah had to really press and force tough shots, which included quite a few errors. (Walters) and (Basden) were very strong with a good combination of depth on shots and then (Walters) does a great job of directing volleys at her opponents so they cannot get in position to react.”
Highland 4, Belleville East 1
The Bulldogs swept all four singles matches and split the two doubles matches.
“This was Belleville’s second team in the tournament,” Pellock said. “We decided to play a little different format in the last round so that more players could get an opportunity to play singles.”
Victorious in singles for Highland were Plocher (6-2, 6-0), Feldmann (7-5, 6-0), Basden (6-4, 6-2) and freshman Abby Bowers (6-2, 6-4).
“Belleville East had some nice players at the top of their lineup,” Pellock said. “Another win for Kirsten and that made her 4-0 for the weekend. All wins for our singles players which was fun to watch. Kate (Feldmann) had a great finish to her match. She is finding her game more and more every match and showed how great a competitor she is this tournament. (Basden) was solid again playing 3 singles, and then very exciting to see Abby play through some long deuce games to get a tournament singles win for us.”
At the top doubles spot, Fleming and Walters lost a heartbreaking three-set match after winning the first set 7-5. She fell in the final two sets by scores of 1-6, 2-10.
At No. 2 doubles, Kampwerth and Morland won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.
“First time for Taylor (Fleming) and Mia (Walters) to play as a doubles team and I thought they did well together,” Pellock said. “There were opportunities to be a little more aggressive and hit through the ball a little more, with Belleville taking charge on any ball that we let up on. Destany (Morland) and Arianna (Kampwerth) did well to grab a lead in both sets and then finish strong in each of them.”
Comments