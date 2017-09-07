Lady Bulldogs reign in final home golf match of season

The Highland High School girls golf team made its final home match of the season a victorious one as the Lady Bulldogs dominated Belleville West and Triad to capture the title of a triangular match Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the par-36 nine-hole Highland Country Club.
On a cool, breezy day, Highland turned in a respectable four-player team score of 185 to beat Belleville West (209) by 24 strokes and Triad by (228) by 43 shots.
“Is this early September? It feels more like October,” Highland coach Gina Hirsch said. “With the winds blowing and the temperatures in the 60s, we got our first taste of what regional weather may be like. The wind altered our shots today but in most cases we were being helped by the wind.”
Hirsch said what seemed to cool down in the colder temperatures was the team’s putting.
“We had several girls three-putting greens which is a big no-no that we talk about,” she said. “We talk about lagging the ball up to a manageable distance for your second putt. We just didn’t get a good feel on the greens. As the weather gets cooler, the greens thin a little bit and it makes the putt a little quicker.”
Playing in their final competitive match at Highland Country Club, Highland seniors Rece Portell and Gabi Berolatti shared match medalist honors to help pave the way to victory with identical rounds of 43.
Portell led the Bulldogs with the most pars in the round with five.
“She shot a lot better today but she is still struggling a little bit with the putter,” Hirsch said. of Portell.
Hirsch said Berolatti’s putter was hot and cold. On the fourth hole, she three-putted the green. Then on the very next hole, she almost drained a 25-foot putt.
Next on the scoring pylon for Highland was junior Audrey Wilke, who shot a 45.
“(Wilke) was pretty lethal with her wedge but her putter also let her down,” Hirsch said.
A big highight for Wilke was recording pars on her first three holes. After parring the ninth and first holes, Wilke hit a mammoth drive and was only about 85 yards from the green. She then hit her approach shot long and rolled off the back of the green. However, the junior put her chip shot about 5 feet from the hole, where she proceeded to one-putt the hole for a well-earned par.
Sewing up the fourth position was junior Geena Budwell with 54.
“I felt so bad for Geena on her third hole,” Hirsch said. “She hit her drive close to (Berolatti) who was on hole two and both girls were using the same ball with different numbers. (Budwell) hit (Berolatti’s) ball so she had to rectify her mistake and take a two-stroke penalty. Had she not had the penalty, she would have been under 50 for the first time. I am proud of her for not giving up and letting the mistake stay in her head.”
Also playing but not scoring for the Bulldogs were junior Kennedy Klucker (58) and freshman Claire Korte (59).
Next up for Highland is two big tournaments in as many days.
First on Friday, the Bulldogs travel to Tamarack Country Club for the O’Fallon Tournament.
“It will give us a good look into what we can do under pressure,” Hirsch said. “There are going to be 15 teams playing so hopefully we can be in the top one-quarter of the field.”
Then on Saturday, HHS will travel to Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey to compete in the Alton Tournament.
Comments