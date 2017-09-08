HHS spikers go 4-1 in Carbondale; fall at Breese Central

The HHS volleyball team went 4-1 and took third place Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Carbondale Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Lady Bulldogs consist of, front row from left to right, Tess Korte, Emmy Nyquist, Jennessa Kimmle, Megan Vidmar; back row, assistant coach Kristen Torre, Abby Beyer, Claire Diercks, Megan Ramsey, Morgan Mesle, Sydney Coker, Megan Sands and head coach Katelyn Hagarty. Courtesy photo