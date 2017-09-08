Hartlieb finishes off strong minor league season in Class A

Hihgland native Geoff Hartlieb, shown wearing his Bradenton (Fla.) Marauders uniform, recently finished up the 2017 baseball season in Class A for the Marauders and the West Virginia Power. For the two teams, Hartlieb combined to earn nine saves and a 2.42 ERA in 63 2/3 innings of work. He also only struck out 62 compared to 15 walks. Courtesy photo