Lady Bulldogs fire season-low to shatter Shells by 60 shots

The Highland High School girls golf team’s scheduled quadrangular match on Monday, Sept. 11 turned out to be just a dual match after Hillsboro and Greenville canceled However, the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of the opportunity to still get to play Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.
And Highland played very well at the site of the upcoming Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament (Sept. 28), turning in a season-low team score of 170 on the par-36, front nine to finish 60 shots in the clear of host Roxana (230).
Highland senior Rece Portell put an end to her slump to capture match medalist honors with an awesome round of 3-over-par 39.
“Rece led the way and got back to her early season form,” Highland coach Gina Hirsch said. “She had a lesson with Brendan Bargetzi and he got her hitting the ball really well on her approach shots. She shot 39 which is a great score. When you have six pars and a sand save from a deep bunker on (hole) 4, you know you’re going to have a great round.”
Second on the scoring pylon for the Bulldogs was junior Audrey Wilke with a 42. She also converted a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole.
“When you hit the ball as far as she does, she was looking at a long eagle putt so getting it down in two was awesome,” Hirsch said. of Wilke. “The couple holes I got to watch her putting she was spot-on with lagging up to two-putt.”
Senior Gabi Berolatti was HHS’ third scorer with a 43, which included five pars and some nicely struck drives.
“She only has a short iron onto the green on a lot of the par 4s” Hirsch said of Wilke “If we can get that putter hot, she will be in the upper 30s.”
Rounding out the scoring for Highland was junior Kennedy Klucker with a 55.
“I think this was Kennedy’s first time scoring in a varsity match; how exciting,” Hirsch said.
Also playing but counting toward the Bulldogs’ team score were junior Geena Budwell (56) and freshman Claire Korte (58).
