Lady Bulldogs capture Granite City Classic title

The HHS volleyball team won the Granite City Tournament on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs consist of, front row from left to right, assistant coach Karen Twyford, Ashley Knackstedt, Megan Sands, Emmy Nyquist, Megan Vidmar, Jennessa Kimmle; back row, head coach Katelyn Hagarty, Sydney Coker, Megan Ramsey, Claire Diercks, Morgan Mesle, Bella LaPorta, Abby Beyer and assistant coach Kristen Torre. Courtesy photo