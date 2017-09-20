Lady Bulldogs spike Panthers to extend streak

Highland High first-year volleyball coach Katelyn Hagarty is happy with her team’s performance through the first half of the season and Tuesday’s 25-17, 25-11 thumping of visiting Jerseyville only confirmed it.
The Lady Bulldogs have reeled off a seven-match unbeaten streak (6-0-1) to improve to 12-3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
“I am happy with where we’re at and where we are heading,” Hagarty said. “I am looking forward to the rest of the season and seeing all of the potential and what the girls can do. I feel like now we’re just getting in the swing of playing conference schools, and I am excited to see how we stand against Waterloo and Mascoutah just because they are probably going to be some of our toughest opponents in our conference. I think that anything can happen because (volleyball) is such a momentum game and whoever is mentally strong. I feel like we’re starting to build the confidence out there and I like the way we’re playing right now and where we’re at.”
Against Jerseyville, Highland held a decisive advantage in both kills (16-5) and service aces (13-3).
The Bulldogs showed off their balanced offensive attack as five different players shared the team’s total of 16 kills, led by junior middle hitter Claire Diercks with five kills. She also added two aces, one block assist and one dig.
Junior outside hitters Jennessa Kimmle and Megan Ramsey finished right behind Diercks with four kills apiece. Kimmle also led the way among five players who contributed aces, swatting out five of them to go with nine digs. Ramsey also had five digs, one solo block and one block assist.
Junior libero Emmy Nyquist was not only the top Bulldog in digs, but she was also the best in the match with a baker’s dozen (13) of them. She also chipped in three aces. Sophomore setter Megan Vidmar handed out 16 assists and had one ace and one dig.
Highland also received two kills and one dig from sophomore middle hitter Sydney Coker, senior middle hitter Morgan Mesle with one kill and two digs; junior right-side hitter Abby Beyer with two aces; and senior right-side hitter Megan Sands with one block assist and one dig.
