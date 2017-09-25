Bulldogs score victories over Panthers, Wildcats

The Highland soccer Bulldogs won back-to-back games for just the second time this season after doubling up Jerseyville 4-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and blanking Marion 1-0 on Saturday. Both games were played at Highland’s Glik Park.
The two wins lifted the Bulldogs’ overall record to 5-8-1 while the victory over Jerseyville improved Highland’s Mississippi Valley Conference mark to 2-3.
This week, the Bulldogs played host to Civic Memorial on Tuesday and then will host Triad on Thursday before going to compete in the Gateway City Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Highland 1, Marion 0
Senior Andrew Roach scored the game’s only goal in the second half off an assist from junior Bryce Smith and the Bulldogs’ defense and junior goalie Riley Field made it stand up.
Field dismissed all five the Wildcats shots on goal to record his second shutout of the season.
The goal was the fourth of the year for Roach while the helper was the fourth of the campaign for Smith.
The win avenged a 3-1 loss to Marion on Aug. 25 during Highland’s third and final game of the Metro Cup Tournament.
Highland 4, Jerseyville 2
The Bulldogs dominated much of the game and built a two-goal lead before the first half was even half over. But HHS squandered the lead as Jerseyville rallied late in the first half before the Bulldogs recovered after the break to pump in a pair of goals and snap a four-game winless skid.
Junior Wes McMillan netted his first two goals of the season, including the game’s first marker and then the game-winning third tally.
Roach and fellow senior Cory Stieb each scored one goal while senior Drake Gehrs dished out three assists. It was Stieb’s second goal of the year and Roach’s third marker while Gehrs ranks first on the team with seven helpers.
Also, Field stopped six of eight shots on goal and Smith added one assist.
Jerseyville got a goal each from Logan Simpson and David Rogers. Gavin McGuire and Alan Wendell had one assist apiece.
In addition, Jerseyville goalie Gibson was bombarded, making 18 saves just to try and keep his team in the game.
