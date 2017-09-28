Portell, Highland make retiring coach Hirsch an MVC champ

The members of the Highland High girls golf team are all smiles while showing off their championship plaque after winning the Mississippi Valley Conference girls golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Belk Park Golf Course. The Lady Bulldogs consist of, from left to right, head coach Gina Hirsch, Kennedy Klucker, Claire Korte, Rece Portell, Gabi Berolatti, Geena Budwell, Audrey Wilke and assistant coach Gary Bargetzi.