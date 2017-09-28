Hengehold runs away early to dominate Triad invite

Once she found out Waterloo’s defending state medalist Jenna Schwartz wasn’t running, Highland sophomore Sam Hengehold figured the Triad Cross Country Invitational was hers to win.
“Jenna Schwartz wasn’t here today so I was like, “It’s my race today,’ ” Hengehold said after the race on Wednesday.
The race totally belonged to Hengehold, who won in dominant fashion. Not long after the start, she began to pull away, and before the race was even half over she had ran off and left her 215 competitors in the dust.
Hengehold cruised to the finish line with a winning time of 19 minutes, 2 seconds, which was 36 seconds faster than the runner-up time posted by Waterloo’s Sydney Haddick.
“I planned on staying in that second pack but then when we got in the woods and there was that big hill and I just flew down it, so I was like, ‘Okay, it looks like we’re going.’ And the next thing you know I was up front so I was like, ‘I’ll just take it.’ ” Hengehold said.
And the cooler temperatures and competing on her favorite course at Triad only added to her dominance.
“Last Saturday (at Springfield) it was so hot,” Hengehold said. “So it was great that it cooled down today and this is my favorite course, so I was like, ‘Let’s go get it.’ ”
Highland, which suffered a setback after losing junior Kate Marti to a knee injury earlier in the week, also got strong finishes from freshmen Jessica Borror and Grace Meyer. Borror crossed the finish line in sixth place with a time of 20:15 and Meyer was not far behind in 11th place at 20:46.
The talented underclassmen trio helped lead Highland to a fourth-place finish in the 18-team field with 104 team points.
Rounding out the Lady Bulldogs’ team score were senior Breanna Wernle (42rd place, 22:14) and junior Lily Becker (48th place, 22:25).
“This is a big motivator for our team and our team did so good today,” Hengehold said. “Now we’re all ready to go because this is a big motivator for postseason.”
Triad won the team title of its own invite and it wasn’t really even close as the Knights finished with 39 team points, which was 27 points to the good of runner-up Waterloo.
Completing the top five squads were Mascoutah (75), Highland (104) and Cardonbale (125).
Triad packed really well and had all five of its scoring runners place among the top 14 finishers, led by senior Maddie Keller in third place at 19:55.
Also counting toward the Knights’ team score were freshman Alyssa Kowalski (fifth place, 20:14), freshman Sydney Hartoin (seventh place, 20:26), senior Madi Walter (10th place, 20:39) and sophomore Alyssa Postma (14th place, 20:55).
Highland and Triad close out the regular season by competing at the Madison County meet Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Alhambra Township Park and then at the Mississippi Valley Valley Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 5 at Principia College in Elsah.
