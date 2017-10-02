Bulldogs ground Eagles 50-0 to stay perfect at 6-0

The Highland football Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard for 29 points in the first quarter and was able to get a lot of players playing time in a 50-0 rout of host Civic Memorial Friday night.
Highland, which is ranked third in the Class 5A state poll and remained undefeated at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, tacked on another 14 points in the second quarter to carry a lopsided 43-0 lead into the halftime break. The entire second half was played with a continuously running clock due to Illinois’ 40-point mercy rule.
Seven Highland running backs combined for 192 yards rushing and averaged almost seven yards per carry during the game. Senior Isaiah Harmon showing the way with 60 yards on the ground on just seven rushing attempts. Starter Brady Feldmann, a junior, only ran the ball twice but still totaled 34 yards and senior quarterback Garrett Marti had 31 yards rushing on three carries. Sophomore Bailey Trame added 39 yards on 10 rushes.
Marti completed 8 of 16 attempts for 112 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.
Feldmann was the top receiver with three catches for 59 yards.
The Bulldogs’ defense pitched a shutout after holding the Eagles to 159 yards of total offense and intercepting Civic Memorial a total of four times. Brayden Pierce completed only 4 of 13 pass attempts for a total of 39 yards, with three of his pass attempts resulted in interceptions. Spencer Powell’s only pass attempt was picked off.
Junior free safety Sam LaPorta had two interceptions while seniors Dylan Shaw, a defensive back, and Seby Wolf, a linebacker, each had one pick. LaPorta returned one of his two interceptions 48 yards while Wolf had a 30-yard defensive return and Shaw had an 11-yard return after his interception.
As with most games, senior linebacker Kyle Lane spearheaded the tackling troups with nine solo tackles and two tackle assists.
Junior defensive end Drew Hulvery and junior linebacker Reese May each executed five solo tackles.
In addition, Wolf and junior strong safety Jack Etter had three solo tackles apiece.
Austin Eaton led CM’s ground game with 12 rushes for 62 yards.
Next up for Highland is playing host to Waterloo Friday night to wrap up the week’s homecoming festivities.
