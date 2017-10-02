Tennis Lady Bulldogs bounce Shells, Indians, Eagles

The Highland High School girls tennis team bounced three more opponents to boost its overall head-to-head record this season to an impressive 14-3.
First on Monday, Sept. 25, Highland traveled to Roxana and smashed the Shells 8-1. Next on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Mascoutah and blanked the Indians 9-0. Finally on Thursday, Highland traveled to Civic Memorial and flew by the Eagles 9-0.
The Lady Bulldogs played host to Jerseyville on Monday for senior day in what was their dual match of the season before they wrap up the regular season this weekend at the Mississippi Valley Conference at Triad.
HHS 8, Roxana 1
The match was much tougher than the final team scores would indicate.
“This was a good win for us with Roxana having an undefeated dual match record up to that point,” Highland coach Matt Pellock said. “Their varsity lineup had solid players all the way down, requiring us to play well at all spots, and I thought we did that.”
At the top singles spot, senior Kirsten Plocher battled long and hard in going the distance before finally taking down Sara Kreutztrager, 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.
“Kirsten ended up getting down 2-5 in the first, and she made another big step in her singles by working her way back and getting the first set,” Pellock said. “That gave her a chance as Roxana played well in the second, and Kirsten was able to find some consistent hitting and serving in the tiebreaker.”
At No. 2 singles, sophomore Taylor Fleming rolled over Haley Milazzo, 6-1, 6-2 while sophomore Kate Feldmann bested Abby Gegen, 6-1, 6-4 at the third position.
“Taylor and Kate played very well against some nice players at two and three singles,” Pellock said.
At the fourth spot, senior Mia Walters prevailed in a tough first set, 7-5, before going on to trounce Leah Gegen, 6-2, in the second set.
“Mia had some very long exchanges at number 4, and she has been able to do that so well in her singles which wears down opponents,” Pellock said.
Rounding out the sweep in singles at the fifth and sixth spots were senior Arianna Kampwerth, who crushed Delaney Tyler, 6-2, 6-2, and sophomore Ashley Basden, who trounced Jessica Levan, 6-2, 6-1.
Highland won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. The No. 2 pairing of Fleming and Walters edged out Gegen and Gegen, 8-6 while Basden and Kampwerth trumped Tyler and Bailey, 8-2.
HHS 9, Mascoutah 0
Highland won all six singles matches in straight sets and just one of the three doubles matches went the distance.
“This might have been our most well-played team victory of the season,” Pellock said. “I knew Mascoutah had good team, especially at the top and middle of their lineup. On another high heat day, we had some great battles, and showed a strong will to win every spot. This was an important conference and sectional match-up and we had the best result we could hope for. Again we showed our depth.
“The girls have given themselves some great opportunities to get an edge (this weekend) in the conference tournament.”
Posting wins for the Lady Bulldogs were: Plocher, 6-1, 6-3 over Anna Rosenstengel; Fleming, 6-1, 6-4 over Colleen Spehar; Feldmann, 7-5, 6-2 over Paige Engelage; Walters, 7-6, 6-3 over Ella Mostoller; Kampwerth, 6-2, 6-0 over Anna Marison; and Basden, a dominant 6-1, 6-0 winner.
Victorious in doubles were Plocher and Feldmann, who whacked Rosenstengel and Spehar, 6-1, 6-4; Fleming and Walters, who survived a tight three-set thriller, 6-2, 5-7, 10-5; and Basden and Kamperth, who easily won 6-1, 6-1.
HHS 9, Civic Memorial 0
Highland won five of the six singles matches in straight sets and took all three doubles matches in straight sets.
“This win kept us undefeated at many conference spots,” Pellock said. “We ran into a tough match in some wind for Arianna (Kampwerth), and she played with great focus in the tiebreaker to get an important win.”
Triumphant in singles for the Lady Bulldogs were: Plocher, who thumped Cassie Reed 6-2, 6-0; Fleming, who overwhelmed Tahler Davis, 6-1, 6-0; Feldmann, who blasted Jenna Robinson 6-1, 6-4; Walters, who easily swung by Morgan Butler 6-2, 6-2; Kampwerth, who prevailed in a tough three-setter, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6; and Basden, who shredded Eleonore Scroggins 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Plocher and Feldmann double-bageled Reed and Davis, 6-0, 6-0; Fleming and Walters walloped Robinson and Alexander, 6-1, 6-1; and Basden and Kampwerth shellacked Butler and Scroggins 6-3, 6-0.
