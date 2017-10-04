Bulldogs advance to sectional for third straight year

The Highland High School boys golf team placed third at the IHSA Class 2A Roxana Regional at Belk Park Golf Course Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will now compete at Monday’s Salem Sectional. The Bulldogs consist of, from left to right, senior Stephen Schniers, junior Dylan Bargetzi, freshman Evan Sutton, senior Connor Pinsker, senior Brandon Munie and senior Ben Brauns. Photo provided