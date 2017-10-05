Lady Bulldogs finish third, make cut for sectional

The Highland High School girls golf team qualified for Monday’s IHSA Class 1A Alton Marquette Sectional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton after finishing third at the Teutopolis Regional Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Effingham Country Club. Pictured from left to right are Lia Basden, Claire Korte, Rece Portell, Audrey Wilke, Gabi Berolatti and Geena Budwell. Courtesy photo