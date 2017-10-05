Youngest Portell scores lone county medal for boys

Highland freshman Easton Rosen, second from left, and sophomore Brylee Portell run near the end of the Triad Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 27. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Portell finished 15th and earned the only medal for the boys team while Rosen came in 20th place at the Madison County Championships at Alhambra Township Park. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com