Portell punches first ticket to state in final shot

For Highland senior golfer Rece Portell, it was better late than never in her final attempt to qualify for state for the first time.
Portell shot an 88 and tied for 10th place at the IHSA Class 1A Alton Marquette Sectional Monday, Oct. 9 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Her score tied with Effingham freshman Ava Boehm and the two were supposed to return to Spencer T. Olin on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to play a sudden-death playoff on holes 10 and 11.
Portell and coach Gina Hirsch were there, but Boehm did not show up because coach Jerry Trigg was waiting for IHSA officials to contact him.
So due to the mix up or miscommunication, the IHSA ruled that both players would get to punch their ticket to the IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf State Final Tournament, held this Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.
“We were there all ready to go and I think Rece would have beaten the freshman head to head,” Highland coach Gina Hirsch said. “But I think the IHSA did the right thing because it was the coach’s mistake, not the kid’s mistake.”
Portell will tee off on the 10th hole at 9:42 a.m. Friday. She will play alongside Boehm, the freshman from Effingham, and Callie Krager, a senior from Lincolnwood High School in Raymond.
“Obviously with it being senior year it’s do or die,” Portell said. “Before yesterday, I felt I had proved so much already with winning conference and taking fifth in the regional. Simply getting to state had been a goal of mine since I just missed it my freshman year. I really hit the ball well yesterday and in the end it came down to putting.”
Portell also wanted to give credit to coach Hirsch for doing such a good job with scheduling.
“She made sure to include plenty of 18-hole tournaments and a match at Spencer T Olin in order to prepare all of us,” Portell said of Hirsch.
And speaking of Hirsch, she of course will join Portell in what will be Hirsch’s final trip to the state golf tournament after 20 years at the helm of the Lady Bulldogs’ program. Hirsch will be officially retired when Portell holes her last shot on Saturday.
“We’re pretty excited to be going to state together,” Hirsch said. “Rece deserves to go. She played pretty well. She is striking the ball really well and hitting the greens. I have been Rece for four years and she gave me a nice going away present because I get to go to state in my final year. In my first year, I went as a team when it was a one-class system and now I get to go with Rece in my final year. That is pretty special.”
What is also very special is that Portell has now qualified for state in all three of her sports throughout her high school career. She has qualified for state in track all three years while she also helped the Highland girls basketball team earn third place in the state two years ago as a sophomore.
“I’m so excited that I completed my goal of state in three sports,” she said.
Portell said that now that she has officially qualified, she is not concerned with score she shoots at state.
“My goal was to get there and with no pressure towards what I need to shoot, I think it’ll make for a fun couple of days,” she said. “Sectionals is a completely different level of pressure and stress too. I think with state I’m going to realize I took my season as far as it could go. Yeah, it’s a little sad, and it most likely won’t hit me that I won’t be playing high school golf anymore for a little bit. But golf is a sport I can play for the rest of my life.”
Hirsch has one simple goal for Portell at state: to shoot 83 both days for a 166 to equal Megan Jakel’s school record when she placed 39th in 2008.
