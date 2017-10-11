HMS wins first SIJHSAA Class L state baseball title

The Highland Middle School baseball team captured the SIJHSAA Class L state championship with a 6-1 win over O’Fallon Carriel on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Centralia’s Rotary Park. The Bullpups consisted of, from left to right, Coach Sam Weber, Toby Allen, Bryce Knackstedt, Tyler Griesbaum, Chase Noeltner, Logan Oestringer, Matt Miscik, Blayne Kapp, Mason Marcus, Zach Wilken, Luke Stieb Tyler Herman, Brady Knackstedt, Luke Darling, Aiden Duft, Greyson Habing, J.T. Brissenden, Blaise Pearson, Coach Connor Kurrle and Coach Bobby Reidelberger. Courtesy photo