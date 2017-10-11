HMS softball team finishes third in state

The HMS softball team defeated Hamilton County 3-1 to finish third in the SIJHSAA Class L State Softball Tournament Thursday, Oct. 5 at Rotary Park in Centralia. The Lady Bullpups consisted of, front row from left to right, Emma Strubinger, Krista Rittenhouse, Abby Athmer, Mya Iberg; second row, assistant coach Glenn Nicholls, Payton Eddy, Faith Hickam, Madalyn Trauernicht, Breanna Habermehl, Rayanna Geilhausen, Bradey McKinley, Liv Bishop, Katie Augustin, Grace Wilke, Alli Koerkenmeier, Gracy Levin, head coach Erin Smith, and assistant coach Deanna Voegele.