HMS softball team finishes third in state

The Highland Middle School softball team defeated Hamilton County 3-1 to finish third in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L State Softball Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Rotary Park in Centralia.
The Lady Bullpups defeated Carmi 9-6 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Sept. 30 to advance to the SIJHSAA Class L Final Four.
In the state semifinals, HMS fell in defeat 13-5 to Marion.
The Lady Bullpups did not allow run en route to mauling their two opponents to win the regional they hosted at HMS. In the semifinal on Wednesday, Sept. 20, HMS blasted Wesclin 15-0 to advance to the championship game of the Highland Regional. In the final on Friday, Sept. 22, HMS blanked Carlyle 7-0.
The HMS Lady Bullpups, who were coached by Erin Smith, Deanna Voegele and Glenn Nicholls, consisted of Abby Athmer, Katie Augustin, Liv Bishop, Payton Eddy, Rayanna Geilhausen, Breanna Habermehl, Faith Hickam, Mya Iberg, Gracy Levin, Alli Koerkenmeier, Bradey McKinley, Krista Rittenhouse, Emma Strubinger, Madalyn Trauernicht and Grace Wilke.
Comments