HHS freshmen volleyball team goes 23-0

The HHS freshmen volleyball team shows off its championship trophy after winning the Collinsville Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14. The freshmen Lady Bulldogs, who capped off a perfect 23-0 season, consisted of, front row from left, Taylor Kesner, Chloe Marti, Olivia Wilke, Angela Crews; back row, Kirsten Taylor, Anne Marie Beckemeyer, Delanie Wutzler, Lexi Korte, Delaina Sigman and Audrey Habing. Courtesy photo