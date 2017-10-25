Highland douses Flaming Hearts in straight sets

The Highland High volleyball team opened the postseason with a dominant 25-13, 25-20 victory over Effingham Tuesday in the semifinal of the IHSA Class 3A Jacksonville Regional.
“Our team really pulled together tonight to earn our win against Effingham,” said junior middle hitter Claire Diercks, who led the way with a match-high eight kills to go along with five digs and one solo block. “Our coaches continue to have faith in us and that definitely builds team confidence. When our passes are on, we are close to unstoppable with our quick offense. Starting off the postseason with a win is a great feeling, knowing we are one game closer to winning a regional title.”
Junior libero Emmy Nyquist topped the Lady Bulldogs (26-8-1) with 10 digs and shared team honors in aces with two, along with sophomore setter Megan Vidmar. Vidmar also dished out a match-best 20 assists and added four digs.
Also supplying production in the playoff victory for Highland were junior outside hitter Jennessa Kimmle with five kills and three digs, junior outside hitter Megan Ramsey with three kills, four digs and one ace, senior right-side hitter Megan Sands with three kills and four digs, and sophomore middle hitter Sydney Coker with two kills
The third-seeded Lady Bulldogs will take on No. 2 Taylorville (27-9) for the regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Tornadoes defeated host Jacksonville 25-15, 25-22 in the semifinal.
“As we get ready for Taylorville on Thursday, I think our main goal is to just go out there with our best game and give it our all,” Dierck said. “Winning the regional title this year with this team would be an amazing feeling. It would be great for all of us to experience this in our high school career.”
Comments