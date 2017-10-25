Highland douses Flaming Hearts in straight sets

Highland junior Megan Ramsey, shown bumping the ball up while junior Emmy Nyquist, near, and senior Megn Sands look on, logged three kills, four digs and one ace to help the Lady Bulldogs thump Effingham 25-13, 25-20 Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the semifinal of the IHSA Class 3A Jacksonville Regional. Daniel Fussner dfussner@bnd.com