Abbey Quitmeyer Memorial Scholarship awarded

The Kaskaskia College Sports Association is proud to announce that Cindi Sloat of Centralia has been named the recipient of the Abbey Quitmeyer Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship has been established through the generosity of family and friends of Abbey Quitmeyer and the KC Sports Association. Abbey was a student athlete at KC from 2004-06 and was a member of the Blue Angels Basketball Team. She was an Academic All-American athlete and the first student athlete representative to the KC Sports Association Board.
Cathy Karrick, Director of Public Information and Coordinator of the KCSA says, “So excited that Cindi has been named the recipient of this scholarship for the second year in a row. She reflects many of the same qualities that Abbey had as a student athlete at Kaskaskia with the compassion, drive, intensity, and love they both have for life.”
This scholarship is awarded annually to a female athlete enrolled in an Allied Health Program at Kaskaskia College. The criteria for the scholarship is: applicant must have a high school diploma; be a full-time female student enrolled in an Allied Health Program and be a member of an athletic team at Kaskaskia College; recipient must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above; the recipient or the recipient’s parents must be a member in good standing with the KC Sports Association and the applicants must submit an essay describing their future plans in their field of study.
Never miss a local story.
Sloat is a member of the KC Blue Angels Volleyball team and is pursuing a Nursing Degree. She is a Centralia High School graduate and the daughter of Mike and Sue Sloat. The scholarship was for $500.
Comments