Abbey Quitmeyer Memorial Scholarship awarded

The Kaskaskia College Sports Association announced that Cindi Sloat of Centralia has been named the recipient of the Abbey Quitmeyer Memorial Scholarship for the second year in a row. Pictured from left to right are Neil and Kathleen Quitmeyer (Abbey’s parents), Cindi Sloat, Sue and Mike Sloat (Cindi’s parents), and Cathy Karrick, Director of Public Information for Kaskaskia College and Coordinator of the KC Sports Association.