Highland man accused of faking incident that brought out the SWAT team

A Highland man is now facing charges after allegedly making up a story about an intruder and firing two shots through the outer walls of his home in order to bolster his story.
Mahmoud A. Massoud, 34, of the 1000 block of Cedar Street in Highland, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $85,000 bond.
Police said Massoud called 911 around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, claiming a bald white man had broken into his home and stabbed him in the chest/shoulder area. When police arrived, Massoud was outside his home, bleeding.
Police now say Massoud injured himself.
“The wound was a knife wound and was self-inflicted,” said Highland Police Lt. Chris Conrad.
The knife was recovered by police, Conrad said, which appeared to be from a kitchen set in the house.
Massoud also told police he had fired his 12-gauge shotgun twice at his alleged assailant. A person nearby heard the shots and also called 911 around the same time Massoud was calling police. However, there was no intruder, police said.
“It appears completed fabricated at this point,” Conrad said. “We don’t have any knife-wielding, bald white guys running around town.”
The two rounds of buckshot Massoud discharged both blasted through the trailer’s outer wall, leaving visible holes, Conrad said.
“The rounds did leave the house trailer and struck a neighboring building, but no one was injured,” Conrad said.
After Massoud was treated for his wounds at a hospital, he was brought to the police department to provide a more detailed statement. However, Conrad said it’s still unclear what caused Massoud’s alleged actions.
“We are not sure why he made up the story. He never would say that,” Conrad said.
The 10 a.m. call was the second time police had responded to Massoud’s trailer on Tuesday morning. Police said they had received a call from Massoud around 7 a.m. Tuesday as he was dealing with a “personal crisis” of some type.
Massoud’s alleged false claims prompted activation of an Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System tactical team, which evacuated other homes around Massoud’s and put a nearby daycare on lockdown. Emergency crews withdrew from the area around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
