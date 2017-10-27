Bulldogs make statement with 45-0 rout of Raiders

Highland junior running back Brady Feldmann gets ready to stiff arm Quincy Notre Dame junior defensive back Nathan Obert (24) as he runs away from QND junior linebacker Jackson Connell (21) on one of his 10 carries for 80 yards and four touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 45-0 mauling of the Raiders in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night at HHS. Daniel Fussner News Leader