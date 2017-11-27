Lady Bulldogs go 4-1, take second place at Salem

The Highland High School girls basketball team battled hard to split a pair of games on Saturday and come away with a 4-1 overall record and a second-place finish at the 17th Annual Salem Thanksgiving Tournament, a round-robin tourney featuring six teams.
First in the afternoon game, regulation and one overtime was not enough to decide the winner as it took two overtimes for Teutopolis to finally outlast the Lady Bulldogs 63-58 and clinch the tournament’s team title.
Highland bounced back in the nightcap to edge out host Salem 52-49 and lock up second place in the tournament that this year switched from an eight-team tourney to a six-team round-robin format.
Teutopolis (7-0) went undefeated at 5-0 to win the tournament title. Highland (4-1) would up second, Carterville (3-2) finished third, Salem (2-3) placed fourth, Althoff (1-4) wrapped up fifth and Centralia (0-5) rounded out the field.
For Highland, senior guard Rece Portell, junior guard Emmy Nyquist and sophomore guard Ellie Brown were all named to the Salem Thanksgiving All-Tournament Team after helping the Lady Bulldogs win four of the five games and earn second place.
Portell led Highland with 77 points in the five games for a 14.8 scoring average while Brown was next on the scoring list with 66 points for a 13.2 scoring clip and Nyquist totaled 54 points for a 10.8-point-per-game average.
“4-1 is an exciting start to the season and there have been multiple Highland teams in the past to leave 3-2 from this tournament,” Portell said.
Next up for Highland, which is coached by Mike Arbuthnot, is opening Mississippi Valley Conference play with a road game at Triad on Thursday before the Lady Bulldogs will play host to Jerseyville in their home opener on Monday, Dec. 4.
Highland 52, Salem 49
The Lady Bulldogs struggled for much of the contest but Brown knocked down a big 3-pointer and sank some clutch free throws while sophomore guard Ashlyn Klucker also hit some big shots to help Highland stave off the Wildcats and secure second place.
Brown showed the way with 15 points while Portell also hit double figures in scoring with 11 points and junior guard Mae Riffel just missed double digits with nine points.
“For the Salem game, I mean we can try to play the we had a long tough game earlier it’s their home court card but when it comes down to it that’s a poor excuse and we just came out flat,” Portell said. “It took a team effort to come back and show heart in that game too. Ellie had a big 3 and some free throws. Ash made some shots that we needed her to knock down. Subs contributed enough when they were in too.”
Also lighting up the scoreboard for the Lady Bulldogs were Klucker with six points, Nyquist and senior forward Lauren Baer each with four points, and junior guard Kayla Eads with three points.
Teutopolis 63, Highland 58 (2 OT)
Nyquist drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the at 49-49 and ultimately send the game into the first overtime.
The first extra session would not settle it either as it headed to the second overtime all deadlocked at 56-56. Teutopolis (7-0) would eventually prevail.
Highland placed four players in double figures in scoring as Portell (17), Nyquist (13), Riffel (11) and Baer (10) teamed up to score 51 of the Lady Bulldogs 58 total points.
Also registering in the scoring column for Highland were Brown with five points and Klucker with two points.
“We know we played hard against T-Town but we need to play hard every possession,” Portell said. “(Highalnd coach Mike) Arb (Arbuthnot) tells us for us to win we have to play with heart and never back down for one possession. Emmy hit a big shot and a few other people had big makes too but when it comes down to it they executed and made more shots than us. We had plenty of chances but win or lose, I’m so proud of my team for never giving up and fighting every second, especially in that second half and the overtimes.”
