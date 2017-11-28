LaPorta notches double-doubles for UMSL

University of Missouri-St. Louis freshman Alex LaPorta, a 2017 graduate of Highland High School, has notched three double-doubles in the first four games of her collegiate career to help the women’s basketball team get off to a solid 3-1 start to the season.
LaPorta recorded her third double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in UMSL’s 68-47 rout of Lincoln on Saturday. She also converted on five of her seven field-goal attempts and added two assists and one blocked shot in 28 minutes of action.
On Nov. 18, LaPorta helped the Tritons score the game’s final 10 points en route to collecting a 65-55 win at Kentucky State on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Tritons’ first road test of the season.
LaPorta scored 13 points and hauled down 14 rebounds.
Never miss a local story.
On Friday, Nov. 10, UMSL needed overtime in its season opener but the Tritons earned a 75-67 win over Davenport.
LaPorta recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds in her debut to lead five Tritons in double figures.
LaPorta converted an old-fashioned three-point play early in overtime to put the Tritons up for good at 64-61.
UMSL led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter and used an 8-0 run early in the second quarter to pull ahead 25-16 on a 3-pointer from LaPorta, who finished with five points during that run.
The Tritons held a 35-23 lead at halftime and 46-31 at the end of the third quarter.
The Tritons return to action Thursday at No. 11 Drury in the GLVC opener.
Comments