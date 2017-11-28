Ponce scores career high in Maryville’s win

Maryville University sophomore Amanda Ponce, a 2016 Highland High School graduate, drilled six of seven shots, including both 3-point attempts, and tied for game-high honors with a career-best 16 points to help the women’s basketball team score a wire-to-wire 83-63 road victory at Northwest Missouri State.
The contest was the first away from Moloney Arena for the Saints (3-1) this season. Ponce shared game-high honors with teammates Ali Ringering and Kayla Steward, as well as Northwest Missouri State’s Tanya Meyer.
Maryville next travels to William Jewel College in Liberty, Mo. on Thursday to open Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
Last year as a freshman, Ponce played in 26 games and averaged five points and two rebounds a game. She reached double figures seven times, including tallying a season-high 12 points against MSU-Moorhead and at Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras. Ponce reached a season best in rebounds with six on two occasions and earned Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors.
Never miss a local story.
At Highland High School, Ponce was a two-time Illinois All-State and St Louis All-Metro selection and was named the Belleville-News Democrat’s Class 3A-4A Player of the Year after her senior year when she led the Lady Bulldogs to a 31-5 record and a third-place finish at the Illinois Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament.
In addition, Ponce was an All-Mississippi Valley Conference performer all four years.
Comments