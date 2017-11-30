Lady Bulldogs blow by Knights in MVC opener

The Highland High girls basketball team hit its stride en route to scoring an emphatic 65-30 victory at Triad Thursday to open up in defense of its four consecutive conference championships.
“I like the way we played,” Highland coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “We had some real good practices this week. Kids are starting to understand exactly what we are trying to do.”
Despite winning four of five games to start to the season at the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament, Arbuthnot said the team had some issues with running its transition offense.
But that was not a problem for Highland (5-1) against the Knights (3-2) in both teams’ Mississippi Valley Conference opener.
Never miss a local story.
“We got out after it defensively and created some turnovers and shared the ball real well in the offense,” Arbuthnot said. “I thought the kids played well together and put together a real nice ballgame tonight.”
The Bulldogs, who knocked down eight 3-pointers, placed three players in double figures. Sophomore Ellie Brown (19 points), junior Mae Riffel (18) and senior Rece Portell (14) combined to score 51 of Highland’s total output.
Triad was led by junior Caleigh Miller with eight points.
“That was probably one of the top games that I’ve had and my teammates encouraged me, so it felt really good,” Riffel said of her career-high 18 points. “We feel like we are playing better together now. We really went on a run and we were pumped. It was an all-around good team effort.”
Highland also received seven points from sophomore Ashlyn Klucker, three points from junior Kayla Eads and two points each from senior Lauren Baer and junior Emmy Nyquist.
“Mae Riffel had a fantastic game for us and we had three people with 14 or more points, so the thing is that we’ve got some kids that are capable of scoring,” Arbuthnot said. “I am just really pleased with the way we shared the ball. We had a lot of assists and when we have a lot of assists, that’s great for us because that means we are sharing the ball and we are doing the things that I want in the offense.
“We’re seeing progression, and this is the time of the year where you keep trying to improve and doing the little things that get you ready for the Christmas tournament and all that.”
Comments