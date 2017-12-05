Lady Bulldogs maul Panthers in home opener

The Highland basketball Lady Bulldogs were not perfect but they were plenty good enough in their home opener to maul the visiting Jerseyville Panthers, 65-41, Monday night and score their third win in a row.
“Like I told the kids in there (after the game), we were kind of out of synch a little bit offensively, it seemed like, but by god we scored 65 points so I’ll take that,” said Highland coach Mike Arbuthnot, whose team improved to 6-1 overall and moved to 2-0 in their defense of their four Mississippi Valley Conference championships in a row.
Sophomore guard Ellie Brown netted a game-high 19 points for the second straight game to lead three Highland players in double figures. She drained 8 of 12 field goals, including 2 of 3 2 3-pointers, to go along with a game-best four steals and three assists.
Brown poured in nine points in the third quarter, with seven coming in the first one minute, 33 seconds to help the Lady Bulldogs extend a 13-point halftime lead up to 40-21.
Never miss a local story.
“I liked the way we came out in the first couple of minutes of the third quarter,” Arbuthnot said.
Highland stretched the lead into the 20s later in the quarter and for good in the fourth frame.
Senior guard Rece Portell chipped in 15 points to match Jerseyville’s Abby Manns for the game’s runner-up scoring honors while junior guard Emmy Nyquist added 10 points before fouling out.
Portell and Brown combined to score 11 points to help the Lady Bulldogs race out to a 12 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Highland led 14-8 after the first eight minutes.
“We had some people step up and have some good ballgames. I thought Ellie and Rece both played really, really well for us,” Arbuthnot said.
Portell also dished out a game-high five assists to go with two rebounds and one steal. Nyquist, who hit 2 of 3 3-pointers and 4 of 7 overall, also produced four assists, three steals and three boards.
Arbuthnot said he was very happy with what his team did on the boards.
“We had been giving up about eight or 10 offensive rebounds a game and tonight we gave up four,” he said. “Those are the things we have been focusing on in practice and I am glad to see it carry over to games.”
Arbuthnot said another area of focus and concern is the team needs to work on communicating better on the defensive end of the floor.
“Defensively, there are some things we have got to clean up,” he said. “We are still not where need to be with talking on defense,” he said. “Switching, rotating and at times we’re overaggressive with our run and jump and things like that... It’s all part of learning and it’s a process.”
Arbuthnot also added that his players need to learn to be more disciplined when they are in foul trouble, especially against tougher competition.
Also supplying stats for Highland were junior Kayla Eads with seven points, five rebounds and one steal; junior Mae Riffel with four points, four boards, three assists and three steals; sophomore Ashlyn Klucker with four points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist; senior Lauren Baer with three points, four boards, two assists and one steal; junior Lexi Taylor with two points and one rebound; and sophomore Megan Kronk with one point and one board.
Comments