McSparin has another big season for Crimson Tide

Alabama sophomore Hayley McSparin finished off a successful second season with the women’s volleyball team as the 2016 Highland High School graduate helped the Crimson Tide post an 18-14 overall record.
McSparin, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, started in all but one of the team’s 32 matches this season and finished second in total blocks (105), solo blocks (24) and block assists (81). She also ranked third in kills and her 273 kills, which was only six behind the team high and just four from second place on the squad. She also logged a strong .301 hitting percentage for the season, which ranked second best.
McSparin racked up a career-best 22 kills in the season opener against Cleveland State on Aug. 25, to go along with a .462 hitting percentage and four blocks.
Overall, she hit double-digit kills in 12 matches including near the end of the season when she recorded 10 or more kills in four consecutive matches and five of six, with the lone exception being a match where she fell only one kill short.
Never miss a local story.
She had 10 kills with a .438 hitting percentage and two blocks against Mississippi State on Oct. 27; 10 kills with a .412 hitting percentage and one block against Georgia on Nov. 5; 17 kills with a .520 hitting percentage and five blocks against Tennessee on Nov. 12; 16 kills with a .385 hitting percentage and six blocks against South Carolina on Nov. 17; and 15 kills with a .462 hitting percentage and three blocks against LSU on Nov. 19.
Other season highlights include being named to the Mortar Board Premier All-Tournament team; registering 13 kills and a career-high eight blocks in the five-set win over McNeese State on Sept. 2; hitting .500 with 11 kills and just one error against Samford on Sept. 12; hitting above .380 in all three matches in being named the MVP at the Crimson-White Tournament, including a career-best .611 against Murray State on Sept. 15 with 14 kills, to go along with a career-best 11 blocks against the Racers, two shy of the single-match school record, for her first career double-double.
Comments