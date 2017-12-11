Lady Bulldogs go 3-0 in MVC play, win tourney

Highland senior bowler Emma Schuster came within one pin of rolling three straight 600 series to help the Lady Bulldogs go 3-0 in conference matches before she went on to place 13th overall with a six-game series of 1,171 (191.833 average) to help HHS win the gold division of the Southern Illinois Team Challenge, hosted by Belleville East on Saturday. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com