Lady Bulldogs bowl over Knights, Panthers to stay hot

The Highland High School girls bowling team rolled into Christmas break by bowling over two more conference combatants to run its winning streak in head-to-head matches to five.
First on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Lady Bulldogs out-dueled the host Triad Knights, 29-11, at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.
Then on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Highland flattened the host Jersevyille Panthers, 37-3, at Tri-County Lanes.
The Lady Bulldogs have won five in a row, all in Mississippi Valley Conference play, to hike their MVC record to 5-1 and their overall mark to 6-1.
Highland is now on a two-week break before competing in the Alton Christmas Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The Lady Bulldogs’ next conference match will be on Thursday, Jan. 4 when they play host to Jerseyville at Poplar Junction Lanes.
Highland 37, Jerseyville 3
The Lady Bulldogs swept all 20 team points after winning all three games to win the match’s overall pin count by the margin of 2,459 to 1,948.
Highland also captured 17 of the possible 20 individual points.
Freshman Molly Marshall and senior Emma Schuster bowled the top two series in the match and swept all four of their individual points.
Marshall, the fourth bowler in the Lady Bulldogs’ lineup, rolled the highest series at 589 which also featured the match’s top two games of 205 and 202. Marshall also had an 182 opening game.
Schuster, the team’s anchor, finished with a 547 three-game set and high games of 194 and 191.
Also registering decent games for Highland were sophomore Kayla Rutz (173, 171) and senior Haley Basler (170).
Highland 29, Triad 11
At Camelot Bowl in Collinsville, the Lady Bulldogs earned 15 of the 20 team points after losing the first team game before rebounding to take the last two team games, 1,034 to 891 and 841 to 783, and the ensuing overall pin count, 2, 625 to 2,445.
Highland also raked in 14 of the 20 individual points. This time, it was Rutz who hoarded all four of her individual points while Schuster claimed three of her four.
Schuster fired the superior series at 620. Schuster also shared high-game honors (243) with sophomore teammate Kayla Rutz. Schuster’s big game was sandwiched between a 205 first game and a 172 final game.
Triad had the next two highest series. Karsyn Braasch, the team’s fourth bowler, bowled the second best series at 571. Lizzie Powell, the Knights’ anchor, added the No. 3 three-game total at 564.
Rutz’ 548 series ranked fourth and it was bolstered big time by her 243 middle game. She finished with a decent 170 game.
Also rolling good games for the Lady Bulldogs were Marshall (197), Basler (190) and senior Kali Rutz (187).
