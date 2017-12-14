Bulldogs tie Knights, roll over Panthers

The Highland High School boys bowling team tied host Triad, 20-20, on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville before traveling to Tri-County Lanes in Jerseyville the next day and rolling over the Panthers, 28-12.
Going 1-0-1 moved the Bulldogs’ overall record to 4-3-1 and their Mississippi Valley Conference mark to an even 3-3-1.
Highland is now on a two-week break before competing in the Alton Christmas Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 27. The Bulldogs’ next conference match will be on Thursday, Jan. 4 when they play host to Jerseyville at Poplar Junction Lanes.
Highland 28, Jerseyville 12
In the win over Jerseyville, Highland captured 15 of the 20 team points after battling back from being edged in the first team game (1,023 to 1,011) to take both the second (975 to 907) and third games (990 to 906), and then also claiming the match’s overall pin count by the final total margin of 140 pins, 2,976 to 2,836.
The Bulldogs also won the individual points by a 13-7 tally.
Highland had a trio of bowlers sweep all four of their individual points: sophomore Austin Davis, senior Brandon Munie and junior Trevor Leitschuh.
Davis (666) and Munie (641) rolled the match’s two highest series. The duo also shared the match’s high-game honors at 245. Davis sandwiched his big game between games of 209 and 212. while Munie opened his match with his top game before following it up with games of 193 and 203.
Jerseyville’s Mike Russell had the No. 3 series at 638 on games of 213, 225 and 200 while Zane Lindley added the fourth best series at 618 and his best was a 239 first game.
Also bowling good game for Highland were junior Adam Buske (215), junior Trevor Leitschuh (214, 193) and freshman Steven Reinacher (189).
Highland 20, Triad 20
Both teams split the team points, 10-10, and the individual points 10-10.
Highland won the second and third team games by a combined 83 pins. However, Triad took the first game by such a wide margin, 1,015 to 896, that the Knights also captured the match’s overall pin count by 36 pins, 2,789 to 2,753.
Triad senior Nick Wheeler fired the match’s highest series with a 721, which also featured the three highest games: 246, 238 and 237.
Buske bowled the match’s No. 2 series with a 633. He had consistent games of 226, 203 and 204.
Also rolling good games for the Bulldogs were Reinacher (232), Davis (200, 184) and Leitschuh (200).
