Bulldogs dunk Triad in home opener, now 3-0 in MVC

Highland used a 12-2 second-quarter run to break open a close game and visiting Triad never got closer than the final score as the Bulldogs celebrated their home opener with a 53-45 victory over the Knights Friday night.
Highland (6-2) won its third game in a in row, all in Mississippi Valley Conference play to stay a perfect 3-0 in the league while Triad (5-4) slipped to 1-2 in the MVC.
Highland showed off both its size and shooting ability.
As a team, the Bulldogs connected on 58 percent (19 for 33) of their field-goal attempts.
Jake Kruse, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, scored a team-high 15 points on 5 of 7 field goals, including three 3 pointers, while 6-foot-8 junior center Stephen Torre scored 12 points on 6 for 7 shooting.
“It feels great, we knew we were going to be better than last year,” said Torre, who also contributed game highs with eight rebounds and two blocked shots. “We came out and we shut (Triad) down and our offense was just clicking tonight; at times we couldn’t miss a shot.”
His play was highlighted by throwing down two dunks, including one off a nice post pass from 6-4 senior forward Stphen Schniers to give the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the night at 33-19 about 2:26 into the third quarter.
“Stephen always sees me around the court so it’s always great when he sees me and I can get a dunk to finish it off,” Torre said. “Us big guys all see each other in (the post) pretty well.”
Schniers finished with seven points to go with four assists, three rebounds and one block, and Highland’s other 6-4 forward, Sam LaPorta, dished out a game-high seven assists to go with five points.
Triad seniors Kyle Cox and Beau Barbour shared game-high scoring honors with 17 points apiece, but the duo had to work extremely hard for every point and their production was not near enough to overtake the Bulldogs.
Highland never trailed but had a seven-point first-quarter lead whittled down to 13-11 in the first 19 seconds of the second quarter.
However, the Bulldogs were quick to respond, reeling off 10 straight points and 12 of the game’s next 14 points to go on top 26-13 with 3:28 left in the first half.
The Knights never got closer than nine points until the eight-point final margin.
The game-breaking spurt started with back-to-back 3-pointers from guards Jake Kruse and Brady Feldmann. Then LaPorta scored on a layup off a feed Schniers before LaPorta returned the favor with an assist to Schniers for an inside basket. Schniers capped the 12-2 run with a 3-pointer of his own from the wing and Highland was in control for good.
“We had that cushion most of the way but they hung around because they are a good team and they don’t quit,” Highland coach Brian Perkes said of Triad. “We knew they were going to make runs at us, and I thought for the most part we kept our composure pretty well.”
Also giving production for Highland were Feldmann with seven points and two rebounds, junior Jack Etter with three points, two rebounds and one assist, and senior Deakon Thornton and junior Blake Barth each with two points.
2017 Mater Dei Christmas Tournament
Seeds: (1) Briarcrest; (2) Highland; (3) Central; (4) Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin; (5) Nashville; (6) Okawville; (7) Mater Dei; (8) Mascoutah; (9) Carlyle; (10) Metro-East Lutheran.
Pool A: Highland, Central, Okawville, Mascoutah, Carlyle
Pool B: Briarcrest, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Nashville, Mater Dei, Metro-East Lutheran
Wednesday, December 27
Pool B: Metro-East Lutheran vs. Briarcrest, 9 a.m.
Pool A: Carlyle vs. Highland, 10:30 a.m.
Pool B: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Mater Dei, 1 p.m.
Pool A: Central vs. Mascoutah, 2:30 p.m.
Pool B: Briarcrest vs. Nashville, 4 p.m.
Pool A: Highland vs. Okawville, 6:30 p.m.
Pool B: Mater Dei vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 8 p.m.
Pool A: Mascoutah vs. Carlyle, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 28
Pool B: Carlyle vs. Okawville, noon
Pool A: Nashville vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 1:30 p.m.
Pool A: Highland vs. Mascoutah, 3 p.m.
Pool B: Briarcrest vs. Mater Dei, 6 p.m.
Pool B: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Pool A: Central vs. Okawville, 9 p.m.
Friday, December 29
Pool B: Central vs. Carlyle, noon
Pool A: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 1:30 p.m.
Pool B: Okawville vs. Mascoutah, 3 p.m.
Pool A: Nashville vs. Mater Dei, 6 p.m.
Pool B: Briarcrest vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7:30 p.m.
Pool A: Highland vs. Central, 9 p.m.
Saturday, December 30
Ninth Place Game
Fifth Place Pool A vs. Fifth Place Pool B, noon
Seventh Place Game
Fourth Place Pool A vs. Fourth Place Pool B, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth Place Game
Third Place Pool A vs. Third Place Pool B, 3 p.m.
Third Place Game
Second Place Pool A vs. Second Place Pool B, 6 p.m.
Championship Game
First Place Pool A vs. First Place Pool B, 7:30 p.m.
Comments