Highland dance teams excel at first IDTA competition

The three Highland School District dance teams won a combined eight trophies at Saturday’s Belleville East IDTA Regional. The Highland High School varsity dance team sits in the first two rows while the HHS junior varsity dance team is in the third row and the Highland Middle School dance team is in the fourth and fifth rows. The HSD dance teams consist of, first row from left to right, Claire Pabst, Olivia Genteman, Abigail Rogier, Katie Etter, Kayla Davis, Paige Foster; second row, Abbey Mortland, Kylie McFarland, Brooke Wilson, Bree Etherton, Alexis Finely, Tatum Stock; third row, Tegan Beard, Riley Stewart, Jessie Wieter, Lily Jakel, Shelby Stallard, Brianne Barbee; fourth row, Michayla Grieve Reaghan Henrichs, Mackenzie Daiber, Kate Drueke, Paige Crawford; fifth row, Kaleigh Casper, Isabelle Hodge, Nevaeh Fensterman, Lacey Schroeder and Julia Synder.