Alex LaPorta
Alex LaPorta
Alex LaPorta

Highland: Sports

LaPorta is a double-double machine

By Daniel Fussner

dfussner@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 10:59 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

University of Missouri-St. Louis freshman Alex LaPorta recorded her sixth double-double in the her first nine collegiate games to help the Tritons score their third victory in a row with a 96-54 rout at Oakland City (Ind.) on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19.

LaPorta, a 2017 graduate of Highland High School, logged10 points and 11 rebounds to notch her sixth double and help UMSL get off to a solid 6-3 start.

UMSL shot 65.6 percent in the first half en route to a 51-15 halftime lead. The Tritons scored the game’s first eight points and made it 24-2 midway through the first quarter. UMSL led 30-9 after the first 10 minutes.

The Tritons connected on 9 of 12 field goals in the second quarter, while limiting the Oaks to just two field goals and six points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

UMSL held a 75-33 lead after three quarters and took its largest lead of the game (46 points) at 68-22 in that frame on LaPorta’s layup.

For the season, LaPorta is averaging 9.9 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in 26.9 minutes per game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meals on wheels

Meals on wheels 0:57

Meals on wheels
This holiday drink will make you merry 1:34

This holiday drink will make you merry
EJ Liddell leads West basketball past O’Fallon 0:20

EJ Liddell leads West basketball past O’Fallon

View More Video