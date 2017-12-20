LaPorta is a double-double machine

University of Missouri-St. Louis freshman Alex LaPorta recorded her sixth double-double in the her first nine collegiate games to help the Tritons score their third victory in a row with a 96-54 rout at Oakland City (Ind.) on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 19.
LaPorta, a 2017 graduate of Highland High School, logged10 points and 11 rebounds to notch her sixth double and help UMSL get off to a solid 6-3 start.
UMSL shot 65.6 percent in the first half en route to a 51-15 halftime lead. The Tritons scored the game’s first eight points and made it 24-2 midway through the first quarter. UMSL led 30-9 after the first 10 minutes.
The Tritons connected on 9 of 12 field goals in the second quarter, while limiting the Oaks to just two field goals and six points.
Never miss a local story.
UMSL held a 75-33 lead after three quarters and took its largest lead of the game (46 points) at 68-22 in that frame on LaPorta’s layup.
For the season, LaPorta is averaging 9.9 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in 26.9 minutes per game.
Comments