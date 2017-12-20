Four HHS players named to All-Area Volleyball Team

Four members of the Highland High School volleyball team were recently chosen to the 2017 Belleville News-Democrat Girls All-Area Volleyball Team.
Junior middle hitter Claire Diercks was recognized with first-team honors while junior outside hitter Jennessa Kimmle, junior libero Emmy Nyquist and sophomore setter Megan Vidmar were named tas honorable mentions after helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 26-9-1 record, which was highlighted by a rare and impressive 10-0 sweep of the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Diercks ranked first on Highland in kills (295), service aces (61), total blocks (42), solo kills (14) and block assists (28).
“Being named to second team all area is a huge accomplishment for me and I am honored to be chosen,” Diercks said. “I was fortunate to have to have some great teammates. Megan, Jennessa and Emmy are very good players who definitely deserved being chosen for honorable mention. This season was a step in the right direction for next year, as most of us will be returning. We are ready to do big things. Coming in next year as a senior, I hope to go far in the postseason and make the most of it. Right now, club (volleyball) is happening and I am excited to see what this season holds for me and the HP17 Elite travel team.”
Nyquist led the Lady Bulldogs in digs (532) while she also finished second in aces (40) and third serves received (392).
Kimmle showed off her all-around skills by finishing second in kills (202), second in digs (395), second in serves received (405) and fourth in aces (32).
Vidmar ran the offense proficiently as the team’s only primary setter, dishing out 735 assists, which computed to 9.19 per set. She also had 27 aces.
All four will return to help Highland be very formidable again next fall.
“It feels great to be recognized as a good player,” Nyquist said. “I️ don’t think any of us had making that list in mind when we practice or play in games; we just go out and compete and people noticed us. I’m so proud of the other three who made it, especially Megan Vidmar. Claire was a given. When people watch her they’re just amazed at her hits and her serves. Jan (Kimmle) is one of the best all around players I️ know. But Meg (Vidmar) stepped up as a sophomore and was wonderful and she still has so much potential. I’m really excited all of us are returning next year.”
