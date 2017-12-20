Eagles fly by Lady Bulldogs to seize control of MVC

Civic Memorial coach Jonathan Denney said he had been waiting for sophomore Anna Hall to have a breakout game.
It could not have come at a better time as the 5-foot-10 sophomore post player racked up a double-double with a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Eagles rout host Highland 52-25 Wednesday in the battle of the two perennial Mississippi Valley Conference powers.
Civic Memorial (11-1) remained unbeaten in league play while the Bulldogs (8-3) suffered their first defeat in the MVC, second in a row overall.
“That’s the coming out party I’ve been waiting for,” Denney said of Hall. “She really kind of locked into a role position last year but I told her at the beginning of the season that she is a double-double type of kid. And if she can get double-doubles for us, we’re going to be pretty good.
“But it was a great time for her to come out and play the way she did. I am proud of Anna Hall, she was big time tonight.”
Hall and her teammates exposed Highland’s lack of inside attack and focused on Highland’s strength — its three-pronged guard attack. Ellie Brown, Rece Portell and Emmy Nyquist had to work hard for every single point and combined to score just 16 points, with Brown scoring half of them.
Civic Memorial used a 14-2 run in the first quarter to go on top 16-5 after one quarter of play. The Bulldogs trailed 24-16 early in the third quarter, but the Eagles reeled off 17 points to blow the game wide open.
“Coach told us they were way smaller than we are so if we were going to win, we have really got to work inside, and that’s really what we did,” Hall said. “We definitely worked inside and used our advantage over them. It’s definitely a great time (to have a big game) because I knew we were going to have to come out strong if we really wanted to win.
“And it’s a great test to show how far we have come at mid-season...But we definitely can still improve from this game.”
Highland coach Mike Arbuthnot said he was worried about his team’s offense coming into the game after it was exposed a bit in the 48-41 home loss to Mater Dei four days earlier.
“We’re not an offensive juggernaut,” he said. “(CM) did a good job of taking away our three guards. Our three guards didn’t really get many looks at all. The credit goes to them, they were prepared to play. I thought we settled down a bit in the second quarter, but then in the second half (CM) came out in and they made a few adjustments and they just blitzed us.”
The Eagles also also got 11 points from senior Kaylee Eaton, nine points from sophomore Kourtland Tyrus and eight points from senior Alaira Tyrus.
Also scoring for Highland were senior Lauren Baer with four points, freshman Taylor Kesner with three points and junior Mae Riffel with two points.
“We have seen Highland play a few times and they are lacking a bit in the post, and we wanted to take advantage of that both on the boards and getting the ball inside,” Denney said. “ I thought our girls executed great and I can’t say enough good things about each and every one of them.”
