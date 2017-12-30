Lady Bulldogs go 3-1, bag third place at Mascoutah

The Highland High School girls basketball team pose with the third-place trophy they earned with a 60-33 victory over Okawville Saturday night at the 40th annual Mascoutah Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs consist of, front row from left to right, Kirsten Taylor, Ellie Brown, Rece Portell, Emmy Nyquist, Megan Kronk, Kayla Eads; back row, Madison Clarke, Taylor Kesner, Lauren Baer, Mae Riffel, Bella LaPorta, Ashlyn Klucker and Lexi Taylor. Provided